Celine Song’s romantic drama film starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Past Lives is the #1 movie streaming in Canada for a third straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the third week in a row is Celine Song’s romantic drama film Past Lives starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Nora and Hae Sung, who share a strong bond since their childhood, are separated when Nora’s family moves away from South Korea. After twenty years, they unexpectedly meet again in New York where they have a decisive week to confront the concepts of fate, affection and the decisions that shape one’s life.”

In second and third place are Oppenheimer (VOD) and The Marvels (Disney+).

