Netflix and Montreal film company Attraction have partnered on an upcoming documentary about the city’s long-gone but not forgotten baseball team, the Expos. The as-yet untitled film, to be directed by Jean-François Poisson, “will explore the setbacks that led to the team’s departure, and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later.”

Attraction president Richard Speer — an executive producer on the film along with Marie-Christine Pouliot — expressed “great pride and enthusiasm” about his company’s first project in their partnership with Netflix.

“The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the U.S., and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it.”

pic.twitter.com/tyTFvLstVf — Netflix (@netflix) February 21, 2024 Netflix to produce Montreal Expos documentary

