The SPVM have released a report on changes in crime statistics since the arrival of police chief Fady Dagher.

According to a report from the Montreal police, the city saw a 26% reduction in gun violence in 2023 compared with the previous year. The SPVM describe “armed violence events” as “firearm discharges, murders and attempted murder by firearm.”

Montreal police reportedly made 351 arrests last year in connection with events involving guns in 2023, and 774 guns were seized.

The SPVM report attributes this decline in gun violence to various police initiatives, from officer visibility to criminal investigations and intelligence to crime prevention and deterrence programs, as well as work done by community organizations and institutional and government partners.

Présent aujourd’hui pour le bilan de l'an 1 du chef du @SPVM Fady Dagher. Une 📉 de 26 % de la violence armée témoigne du travail acharné du SPVM et démontre que le Modèle montréalais pour une ville sécuritaire fait ses preuves.Merci aux policiers-ères et aux partenaires! #polmtl https://t.co/ALSk8omRuG — Alain Vaillancourt (@AVaillancourtPM) February 13, 2024 Montreal saw a 26% reduction in gun violence last year

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.