Petit Alep

A long-standing and well-loved Syrian/Armenian restaurant by Georges and Jacqueline Frangié. Since the mid-’90s, the restaurant across from Jean-Talon Market has been known for its extensive menu of snack-sized Middle Eastern staples — think sumac-studded fattouche salad, crimson muhammara and fléflé flecked Armenian sausages. Aside from the food, Frangié’s wine cellar (which features over 250 references) has some of the rarest bottles (at excellent prices, I might add) in Montreal. (191 Jean-Talon E.)

