Lou’s

This swanky New American spot from restaurateurs Max Ruiz Laing (Loïc), chef Liam Barron (Loïc) and Peter Mant (Apt. 200, SuWu, École Privée, Name’s on the Way) brings nostalgic fine dining to the heart of Pointe-Claire Village. The stylish, late-’60s-inspired dining room by designer Kyle Goforth (Sid Lee) oozes sophistication and serves as the perfect backdrop for Barron’s steakhouse-meets-diner menu. Vintage steakhouse classics like Parker House rolls, onion dip and dry-aged steaks feature prominently but the signature cheeseburger might be the very best in the city. On the beverage side, cocktails are king and damn-good martinis are the star of the show. (309 Chem. du Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore)

