The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Liverpool House. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Liverpool House

No longer just Joe Beef Jr., the Little Burgundy stalwart has a clear identity of its own and is full of the hearty yet playful dishes on which the restaurant’s reputation was built. Having added a seafood counter, known as Vinette, in the back of the restaurant, the raw bar (and oysters in particular) remains a major draw but you certainly can’t go wrong with the infamous zesty Italian beef tartare, perfectly roasted trout with morels or an old-fashioned steak frites. Don’t worry, the lobster spaghetti is still on the menu. (2501 Notre-Dame W.)

For more on Liverpool House, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.