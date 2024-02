The following capsule review of Foxy appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Foxy

One of the very best restaurants in the city. As the fine-dining restaurant by Olive + Gourmand and Un Po Di Piu’s Dyan Solomon, Foxy is best known for its exclusively wood-fired kitchen. An exercise in hospitality and polished professionalism, a meal here is often flawless. The menu is built around the fire, so it oscillates from region to region but it is invariably interesting and well-executed. Meat and fish is treated brilliantly here but the vegetables are usually the standouts. As an extra bonus, the dining room and wine cellar is overseen by Véronique Dalle, one of Canada’s leading authorities on wine and a legendary figure in both the Canadian and European restaurant industry. A place for an exceptional experience, evocative food and often a very special bottle of wine. (1638 Notre-Dame W.)

