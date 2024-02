Montreal’s electronic dance music festival will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 10 and 11.

Montreal electronic dance music festival îLESONIQ has dropped the lineup for the 2024 edition, promising a DJ set by actor (and occasional rapper and DJ) Idris Elba (fka DJ Big Driis) as well as sets by Dutch producer Tiësto, French producer DJ Snake, Congolese singer/rapper/producer Gims and bass specialist Wooli — among many others.

îLESONIQ will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 10 and 11, with îLESONIQ en ville programming in the city on Aug. 9.

Festival passes for îLESONIQ 2024 go on sale this Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon.

