The outgoing chef de cuisine at Foxy (also an alumnus of Hotel Herman and Petit Mousso) is working towards the launch of her own spot.

On Jan. 1, chef Catherine Couvet Desrosiers announced that she was leaving her position as chef de cuisine of Foxy to focus on opening her first solo restaurant project. The restaurant, which is located near her old Petit Mousso stomping grounds on Ontario E., will be known as Panacée. Panacée (Panacea in English) means cure-all or universal cure — a concept that Couvet attributes to the healing and restorative power of restaurants.

While the menu and concept are still crystalizing, Couvet’s vision is for a place that offers the option of a multi-course fixed menu for long dinners with friends and loved ones and an à la carte option for diners who want to pop in for a small plate and glass of wine before catching a show. The safe guess is that Couvet will continue to deliver her brand of cleverly composed and seasonally relevant dishes with a focus on vegetables and technique.

No official opening date has been announced but Couvet expects Panacée to open its doors sometime between May and August of this year.

