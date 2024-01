Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi is streaming now on Prime Video.

Saltburn is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller film Saltburn starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

In second and third place are Barbie (Crave) and Society of the Snow (Netflix).

