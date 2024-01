“We will continue to take action so that Canadians can feel safe and secure in their homes, communities and places of worship.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement today, the seventh anniversary of the Quebec City mosque attack, addressing the recent rise in Islamophobia since the Oct. 7 attacks and subsequent war in Gaza. Trudeau named all the victims of the 2017 massacre in Sainte-Foy, a Quebec City suburb, and expressed condolences to their loved ones as well solidarity with the Muslim community in Quebec and across Canada as they continue to experience Islamophobia.

“This attack was not an isolated incident — it was a painful reminder of the consequences of Islamophobia, hate and violent extremism. In recent months, Canada’s Muslim communities across the country have experienced a disturbing rise in hate speech, discrimination and Islamophobia. This is absolutely unacceptable, and we will continue to take action so that Canadians can feel safe and secure in their homes, communities and places of worship.”

Outlining what the Liberal government is doing to combat Islamophobia, Trudeau cited the continuing work of Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, investments in the Security Infrastructure Program to support communities at risk of hate crimes (including enhanced security at community gathering spaces) and federal gun control legislation.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also marked the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque attack today, saying, “Let’s fight against Islamophobia and hatred and defend peace, solidarity and openness.”

