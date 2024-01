Just 25% of Quebecers have a positive opinion of the CPC leader.

Quebec is still the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 40% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 1 in 4 people in Quebec (25%), where positive sentiments towards the CPC leader are lowest.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Alberta (59%) and Saskatchewan (57%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians in all age groups, income and education levels have a favourable opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

“Pierre Poilievre is buoyed by men — a majority say they view him favourably — but is viewed poorly among women, who view him unfavourably by a two-to-one margin (57% unfavourable, 29% favourable).”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 16-17, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,620 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

