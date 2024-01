Today’s announcement makes Chinatown the first area in Montreal to receive this designation.

Projet Montréal announced today that the City of Montreal has officially recognized Chinatown as a historic site.

This is the first such designation to be made in the city, and follows the neighbourhood achieving heritage status via the provincial government last summer.

“This designation honours the rich past of Chinatown, the first neighbourhood to welcome diverse communities and Chinese immigration to Canada and Montreal.

“The only preserved historic Chinatown in Quebec, it is also the only French-speaking Chinatown in America. This measure marks a historic gesture and is part of a global strategy to recognize and promote the history of the district.”

Unique quartier chinois historique préservé au Québec, il est également le seul quartier chinois francophone en Amérique. Cette mesure marque un geste historique et s'inscrit dans une stratégie globale de reconnaissance et de valorisation de l'histoire du quartier.

