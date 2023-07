The designation will prevent overdevelopment and protect the historic character of the area.

In a move that has been a long time coming for residents and business owners in Montreal’s Chinatown, the area has officially been granted heritage status by the province of Quebec, making it the city’s first officially historic site. This designation will prevent overdevelopment and protect the historic character of Chinatown.

The classified area includes nine buildings, mostly located on de la Gauchetière between St-Urbain and Jeanne-Mance.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed the news, citing the historical significance not only of the neighbourhood but of the city’s Chinese and Asian communities.

“By recognizing the heritage importance of Chinatown, we wish not only to protect and showcase our history, but also to highlight the contribution of the Chinese and Asian communities to the historical and cultural richness of the metropolis.”

En reconnaissant l'importance patrimoniale du Quartier chinois, nous souhaitons non seulement protéger et mettre en valeur notre histoire, mais aussi souligner la contribution des communautés chinoise et asiatique à la richesse historique et culturelle de la métropole.

The provincial and municipal governments first made the announcement about heritage status for Chinatown in Montreal on Jan. 24, 2022.

