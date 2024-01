“Montreal’s all-season calendar of festivals and arts events, changing neighbourhoods packed with diverse cuisine, au courant galleries and quirky shops are among the many reasons it has long been one of Canada’s coolest destinations.”

Montreal named third-best travel destination in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet

A new report by Lonely Planet has named Montreal the third-best travel destination in the world in 2024.

Nairobi and Paris occupy the top two spots on the list, while Mostar and Philadelphia round out the top 5.

“Montreal’s all-season calendar of festivals and arts events, changing neighbourhoods packed with diverse cuisine, au courant galleries and quirky shops are among the many reasons it has long been one of Canada’s coolest destinations. But this year, with new museums, revamped attractions, an ever-vibrant restaurant scene and added transport options making it even easier to reach, this metropolitan region is ready for its closeup.”

It's official: BEST IN TRAVEL 2024 is here đź'Ą The top 50 places to visit in 2024, whether you're looking for cities, countryside, value or sustainability:

Montreal Mayor ValĂ©rie Plante also reacted to the news, saying “let us be proud of this great recognition which demonstrates that despite its challenges, Montreal continues to shine internationally!”

Montréal est couronnée la 3e meilleure ville au monde selon @lonelyplanet !



Montréal est couronnée la 3e meilleure ville au monde selon @lonelyplanet !

Dans son nouveau guide « Best in Travel », Lonely Planet mentionne la qualitĂ© de la gastronomie montrĂ©alaise, la quantitĂ© de festivals et d'attractions culturelles, les espaces verts, les options de…

For the complete report, please visit the Lonely Planet website.

This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2023 and updated on Jan. 22, 2024.

