The City of Montreal has released a $1.8-billion plan to establish a support system for businesses, housing and tourism in the downtown area over the next six years and beyond.

Addressing the impact of the reduced workforce in the heart of the city following the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2030 Downtown Strategy features measures designed to identify and market downtown neighbourhoods, increase winter events and activities, boost the maintenance of public buildings, incentivize certain industries and create new living areas for Montrealers.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared the 2030 Downtown Strategy on social media today.

“Montreal is at a crossroads. To prepare for the future, we are implementing a strategy that is the result of extensive reflection bringing together more than 200 stakeholders from downtown and all walks of life.

“Our vision is a downtown area that is ever more efficient, attractive, safe and green.”

STRATÉGIE CENTRE-VILLE 2030 | Le centre-ville de Montréal est à la croisée des chemins. Pour préparer son avenir, nous mettons en branle une stratégie qui est le fruit d’une vaste réflexion ayant réuni plus de 200 acteurs du centre-ville et de tous les horizons.



Below is the outline for Montreal’s 2030 Downtown Strategy.

Highlight the identity of our neighbourhoods

1. Strengthen and promote the distinctive signatures of neighbourhoods

2. Deploy a winter strategy of urban animation and attraction

3. Propel the Latin Quarter, showcase of our Francophonie

Focus on a vibrant urban mix

4. Create 2 new inhabited neighborhoods in the Faubourgs and Bridge-Bonaventure sectors

5. Consolidate the positioning of the city center in the life sciences and health, technologies and cultural and creative industries

6. Prioritize investments within existing buildings

Create green, pleasant and safe routes

7. Accelerate the development of phase 3 of the International Quarter

8. Deploy new active mobility areas

9. Strengthen the cleanliness of public spaces, the maintenance of buildings and the management of obstacles

