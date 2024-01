After being sidelined by an “upper-body injury” on Nov. 16 and then shifted over to the AHL’s Laval Rocket post-recovery in December, Arber Xhekaj has been recalled by the Montreal Canadiens. This comes amid recent rumours of a potential trade (Xhekaj is in the final year of a three-year contract), something Habs general manager Kent Hughes has said is not in the cards.

The 22-year-old defenceman from Hamilton, ON, who has earned the nickname “the Sheriff” due to his propensity for fighting and wearing cowboy hats, will join the team against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Canadiens also announced today that Justin Barron is being loaned to the Laval Rocket and Mitchell Stephen has been placed on waivers.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Arber Xhekaj du Rocket de Laval.



