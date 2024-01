Greed-flation continues to be good to Canada’s wealthiest.

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs make 246 times more than the average worker

According to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), the yearly earnings of Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs have soared to a record average of $14.9-million in 2022, 246 times more than the average worker. This represents an increase of 33% from 2018.

These trends in CEO pay are expected to continue due to high profits and inflation.

“By 9:27 a.m. on January 2, Canada’s top CEOs would have already made $60,600 while the average Canadian worker will toil all year long to earn that amount of pay.”

