“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Another freezing rain warning issued for Montreal, up to 10 mm expected on Friday

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for Montreal, with between 5 and 10 mm of freezing precipitation expected on Friday.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

Hours of freezing rain cause school and bus cancellations across eastern Ontario and Quebec, with another round of ice aiming for the region Friday. #ONStorm #meteoqc https://t.co/6qDjncP5tO — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 25, 2024 Another freezing rain warning issued for Montreal, up to 10 mm expected on Friday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.