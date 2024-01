Please contact SOS Violence Conjugale if you are a victim of domestic violence.

Another femicide in Montreal: “Violence against women and girls must end”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to the murder of Narjess Ben Yedder in Pointe-aux-Trembles this morning. A suspect, reportedly the woman’s husband, has been arrested.

Plante expressed her condolences to the victim’s family and neighbourhood.

“Another femicide has shaken Montreal. This is unacceptable. Violence against women and girls must end. I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim as well as to the entire community of Pointe-aux-Trembles.”

Un autre féminicide est venu secouer Montréal. C’est inacceptable. La violence envers les femmes et les filles doit cesser.



J’offre mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de la victime ainsi qu’à toute la communauté de Pointe-aux-Trembles.https://t.co/JXtZVuZQ7X — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 26, 2024

To contact SOS Violence Conjugale, please call 1-800-363-9010 or visit their website.

