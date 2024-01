One of the best things about Montreal as a city is the number of awesome things there are to see and do. Whether you are a resident or visitor, this makes it a place that is always entertaining to spend time in. One of the top things people here like to get involved with is gaming, and this has seen playing games become a favourite pastime for many in the city.

One story that made waves recently around gaming was how a 13-year-old player beat the classic title Tetris. Willis Gibson from Oklahoma completed the game in December 2023, becoming the first person to do so since its release. Although this is a huge feat that Tetris fans will be blown away by, it is not the only amazing record that has been set in the gaming sphere over time.

But what other game records stand out the most?

Mega Moolah slot win for $23.6m

The modern gaming sector is made up of far more than just video games. Online Casino play is a good example of this, and there are some seriously fun games for people to try out in this niche now. Slots are especially popular for Canadians.

The popularity of slots and online casino gaming was certainly helped by the record one lucky player set on Mega Moolah in 2021. This saw the player from Belgium win a massive payout of $23.6m when trying out the Absolutely Mad version of the game.

Their identity has never been revealed, and this remains the biggest slot win to date at an online casino. Stories like this have seen top slots like Mega Moolah take off with iGaming fans – while it is unlikely you will ever scoop a massive jackpot like this, slots are still a fun way to kill time online and stay entertained.

Call of Duty endurance record

Gaming is a part of the larger entertainment sector which is well-known for having some hit titles which players love to get involved with.

When it comes to hit titles in gaming specifically, Call of Duty really stands out. This title was also the basis for another game record to remember from 2021 which saw Kory Breaden from British Columbia break a record that had previously stood for almost a decade.

Breaden was recorded as playing Call of Duty for 145 hours and 29 minutes (which is almost six days!), which set the endurance record for play on this classic title. His mammoth session was mostly streamed live on well-known platform Twitch, but he also used Zoom when he encountered streaming issues.

Tournament record in Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. is an action-packed fighting game from Nintendo and has been a major success in gaming circles ever since its release. It is also a title that attracts plenty of serious pro players who like to get fully involved with the drama this game delivers.

Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios is a well-known expert on the Wii U version of the game and someone who has made a real name for himself in the Super Smash Bros. community worldwide. The pinnacle of his achievements was to set a record of 56 consecutive tournament wins from September 2015 to October 2016. In this awesome run, he played the game at the EVO Championship in 2015 and never lost a round.

Super Mario 64 speedrun record

There are some top games in the Super Mario franchise and this has helped make it enduringly popular with players worldwide. One gaming record to remember happened on Super Mario 64 and involved speedrunning. This simply involves completing a game as quickly as possible and has seen some seriously fast times set on multiple games.

When it comes to Super Mario 64, though, no one can match the super-speedy time of 1 hour and 37 minutes that a player called Cheese took to finish the whole thing (including grabbing every Power Star!). This is a very popular game for speedrunning attempts, so we may well see this record broken one day in the future.

Just Dance 4 record

One of the most popular genres of games to play is dance games. As the name suggests, these titles involve dancing along to in-game music and trying to follow complex routines to progress.

Just Dance is the biggest franchise in this niche and saw teacher Carrie Swidecki from California set an impressive record on Just Dance 4 in 2015. She played the game for just over 138 hours and set a Guinness World Record in the process. To make this story even better, she used her marathon dance session to raise money for a charity called the Children’s Miracle Network.

Gaming records are impressive stories to remember

The recent Tetris record set by Willis Gibson was nothing short of amazing and hit media headlines across the planet. This was also true for the other standout game records we have listed above, which caught people’s attention. As with any record-breaking achievement, the examples we have looked at not only appealed to players in places like Montreal but also showed everyone around the world how exciting gaming can be.