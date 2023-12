Acclaimed comedy-drama series The Bear is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

The most popular movies and TV series on streaming in 2023

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV series in 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video), Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (Crave) round out the three most popular movies on streaming in 2023.

The three most popular TV series on streaming in 2023 are Yellowstone (Paramount+), The Last of Us (Crave) and South Park (Paramount+).

