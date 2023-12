Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV series of 2023. Among them is satirical comedy-drama series Succession starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit. Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan’s intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan’s eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide.”

Yellowstone (Paramount+), The Last of Us (Crave) and South Park (Paramount+) round out the top three series on streaming in 2023.

Succession among top TV series on streaming in 2023

