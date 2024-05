What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, May 6

L.A. indie rock duo the Driver Era (former members of R5) play MTELUS

English-language theatre 2024-25 season announcement

Talk about AI in healthcare by Harvard law prof I. Glenn Cohen

Out now! "Digital Health Care Outside of Traditional Clinical Settings" explores the rise of at-home digital health care and associated ethical, legal & reimbursement challenges & opportunities.



Edited by Dr. Dan Kramer @CohenProf @j_r_a_m @CarmelShachar: https://t.co/Jucu6LGq3J pic.twitter.com/S6Rjtpq9Az — BIDMC Smith Center (@SmithBIDMC) May 3, 2024

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Feed (Me) Back 2 noise improv at Casa del Popolo

