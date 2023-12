“Some grand, sweeping strings and old-timey pianos are all over this LP, while frontman Lukie Lovechild sings a bit like if Matt Berninger of the National modelled his songwriting style more closely to that of Bruce Springsteen.”

Night Lunch, Fire in the Rose Garden (Mothland)

The second LP by local four-piece Night Lunch fuses modern and old-fashioned influences into a baroque pop blender. Some grand, sweeping strings and old-timey pianos are all over this LP, while frontman Lukie Lovechild sings a bit like if Matt Berninger of the National modelled his songwriting style more closely to that of Bruce Springsteen (the six-minute-plus “Junkyard of Love” feels particularly indebted to the Boss). Post-punk basslines and a more Ian Curtis-like delivery both drive the blistering “Flames of Love,” while single “God Bless the One I Love” — jeez, that’s a lot of songs with “love” in the title! — is a warm, refined mid-tempo ballad. While there’s still further the band could’ve gone with harnessing their diverse influences, Fire in the Rose Garden is a confident sophomore effort by a band with potential for even bigger and better to come. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “God Bless the One I Love”

“God Bless the One I Love” by Night Lunch, from Fire in the Rose Garden

This article was originally published in the November 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

