A new Quebec election poll by Léger has measured support for Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the Parti Québécois at 31%, ahead of François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ). The PQ is polling 5 points up from last month, and an increase of 16 points from their popular vote percentage in the 2022 general election.

The CAQ is currently polling in second place with 25% support (-5), followed by Québec Solidaire with 17% (+2), the Quebec Liberal Party with 14% (-1) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 11% (-1).

As explained by Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, this is the first time since 2014 that the Parti Québécois is leading in the polls.

“For the first time in almost 10 years (March 2014), the PQ is first in voting intentions. Conversely, the CAQ obtained its worst score since 2017, at 25%, before the 2018 elections. Québec Solidaire rose 2% to 17%. It is also their second best score in their history. They had obtained 19% in November 2022.”

Pour la première fois depuis près de dix ans (mars 2014), le PQ est premier dans les intentions de vote.



À l'inverse la CAQ obtient à 25% son pire score depuis 2017, soit avant les élections de 2018.



À l'inverse la CAQ obtient à 25% son pire score depuis 2017, soit avant les élections de 2018.

QS a grimpé de 2% pour se retrouver à 17%. C'est aussi le deuxième…

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from December 1 to 4, 2023, with 1,040 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

