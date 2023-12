Work is due to begin in 2025 on the transformation of Highway 10, ‘giving the river back to Montrealers.’

Montreal’s Bonaventure Expressway is getting a 21st century facelift in 2025. The dreary Highway 10 of yesteryear is being transformed into “an urban boulevard with a green corridor,” as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante described it. The speed limit will be lowered from 70 km/h to 50 km/h, and intersections with traffic lights for pedestrians and cyclists will be added.

“Imagine: Strolling through a new path of more than 2 kilometres, with a stunning view of the St. Lawrence River, before resting in one of the new green spaces.

“Then, go home via one of the security crossings, which connect the promenade to the neighbouring neighbourhoods. This project will change the face of Montreal and, above all, will give the river back to Montrealers!”

Funding for the Bonaventure project is thanks to a joint investment of $282-million by the government of Canada and the Ponts Jacques Cartier & Champlain Incorporated.

