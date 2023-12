CONTEST: Win tickets to see Meshuggah live at Place Bell on Dec. 16

Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah will be playing the Montreal-adjacent Place Bell in Laval on Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. — but metal fans have even more to look forward to as the stacked bill also includes fellow Swedes In Flames, Quebec legends Voivod and Knoxville, TN deathcore band Whitechapel.

Evenko is giving away a pair of tickets for Saturday night’s metal extravaganza. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($70.82–$163.03), please visit the Evenko website.

