According to a study by Kantar/USN, Canada has been named the second best country in the world.

Switzerland occupies the top spot on the list, while Sweden, Australia and the United States round out the top 5.

The best countries ranking is calculated using attributes across the following 10 thematic subrankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life and Social Purpose. The complete methodology of the rankings can be found here.

Global – Best Countries in the World:



1. Switzerland 🇨🇭

2. Canada 🇨🇦

3. Sweden 🇸🇪

4. Australia 🇦🇺

5. United States 🇺🇸

6. Japan 🇯🇵

7. Germany 🇩🇪

8. New Zealand 🇳🇿

9. United Kingdom 🇬🇧

10. Netherlands 🇳🇱



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online



