Yesterday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Ville-Marie MP Steven Guilbault, among others, announced a new joint investment of $80.5-million by the municipal, provincial and federal governments in 191 social and affordable housing units in the city.

The spaces will reportedly include a supervised rooming house for men on social assistance who are on the verge of homelessness, located in a former bed-and-breakfast on Ontario Street near St-Denis, as well as new housing for women, run by the women’s Downtown YWCA, and units for formerly homeless teens and young adults.

Plante reiterated city hall’s commitment to working on the housing crisis, and thanked the city’s partners in these projects.

“We continue to take action to house Montrealers. Thank you to the Canadian government and the Quebec government for their support.”

Des investissements gouvernementaux et de la Ville permettront l’ajout de 191 nouveaux logements sociaux et abordables à Montréal! 🏠



Nous continuons d’être en action pour loger les Montréalaises et les Montréalais. Merci au gouv Can et au gouv Qc pour leur soutien. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/DTKjUo9rrd — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 20, 2023 191 new social and affordable housing units coming to Montreal

