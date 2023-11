“We will also continue to support efforts leading to a ban on handguns, for the safety of Montrealers.”

In an interview with La Presse today, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said that the Trudeau government’s proposed Bill C-21 will include a ban on high-capacity firearm magazines that can be easily modified at home.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has previously praised elements of the federal government’s gun control legislation, such as its freeze on handguns, ban on new assault-style firearms and regulatory measures on manufacturers that tackle the issue of ghost guns (while respecting the rights of hunters and Indigenous peoples). Plante issued a statement this morning welcoming Bill C-21’s ban on modifiable magazines for high-capacity firearms.

“I welcome Dominic LeBlanc’s’s push to ban high-capacity firearm magazines that can be modified. We will also continue to support efforts leading to a ban on handguns, for the safety of Montrealers.”

Je salue la volonté de @DLeBlancNB d'interdire les chargeurs d’armes à feu à haute capacité qui peuvent être modifiés. Nous continuerons aussi d'appuyer les efforts menant à l’interdiction des armes de poing, pour la sécurité des Montréalais-es. #polmtl https://t.co/DQVsvRKQdo — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 28, 2023 Plante praises federal gun control bill to ban modifiable high-capacity firearm magazines

A Léger study on gun control in Canada found that large majorities of Canadians support a complete ban on importing, buying or selling handguns (78%) and assault rifles (87%).

