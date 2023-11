“We can’t even put into words how much love and appreciation we have for everyone who has helped make our weird little space happen for the past 5+ years. Come dance, laugh, shed a few tears and help us drink our bar dry one last time.”

The last event at Diving Bell will be a blowout disco party on Dec. 16

The Montreal event space known as the Diving Bell Social Club has announced that its final event will be a blowout disco dance party with DJ big M on Saturday, Dec. 16.

In July, Diving Bell — beloved in the local scene for hosting a wide variety of music, comedy, trivia, film, drag and party events — revealed that the venue would be closing by the end of 2023 due to unspecified problems with neighbours.

“We’d love to see you all there to celebrate happy endings a new beginnings. We can’t even put into words how much love and appreciation we have for everyone who has helped make our weird little space happen for the past 5+ years. Come dance, laugh, shed a few tears and help us drink our bar dry one last time.”

