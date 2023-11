François Legault and the CAQ lead with 30%, followed by the Parti Québécois with 26%.

A new Quebec election poll by Léger has measured support for François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) at 30%, 4 points down from September and a decrease of 11 points from their popular vote percentage in the 2022 general election.

The Parti Québécois is currently polling in second place with 26% support (+4), followed by the Quebec Liberal Party with 15% (+1), Québec Solidaire with 15% (-2) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 12% (even).

Sondage Leger/JDM/TVA



L'écart se resserre entre la CAQ et le PQ.



— Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 1, 2023 Support for François Legault & CAQ down 11 points since 2022 Quebec election

The study also found that Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now the top choice for premier in Quebec with 24% support, compared to François Legault at 23%.

As explained by Léger President Jean-Marc Léger below, François Legault has experienced a significant drop in popularity over the past year.

“The most surprising data is the drop in popularity of François Legault. A year ago, Legault obtained 44% support against 4% for Paul St-Pierre Plamondon as the best choice for premier. The two leaders are now statistically equal with 24% for Plamondon and 23% for Legault (within the margin of error)”

Sondage Leger/JDM/TVA



La donnée la plus surprenante est la chute de popularité de François Legault.



Il y a un an, F.Legault obtenait 44% d'appuis contre 4% pour PSP Plamondon comme meilleur Premier ministre.



— Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 1, 2023 Support for François Legault & CAQ down 11 points since 2022 Quebec election

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from October 27 to 30, 2023, with 1,026 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

