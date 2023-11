“I will always denounce the discrimination, harassment and violence that too many women and girls are victims of.”

Montreal marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness around the world of the violence that women are subjected to.

Plante called for collective awareness to denounce unacceptable behaviour in order to create a more caring society.

“Violence against women and girls, whatever its form, must never be tolerated. I will always denounce the discrimination, harassment and violence that too many women and girls are victims of. On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, I invite us to raise collective awareness to denounce unacceptable behaviour and be more caring.”

La violence à l’égard des femmes et des filles, quelle que soit sa forme, ne doit jamais être tolérée. Je dénoncerai toujours la discrimination, le harcèlement et la violence dont trop de femmes et de filles sont victimes.



