The Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson has stepped down from her role and will be succeeded by one of three women party members.

Manon Massé: “Our greatest strength is love. Love is a weapon of mass construction. Never forget that”

As announced by Québec Solidaire in May, Manon Massé stepped down from her role as the party’s co-spokesperson at this weekend’s QS convention in Gatineau, Quebec. Massé has held the position since 2017, and was the party’s candidate for premier in 2018, before Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois took on the more senior leadership role. She will be succeeded by one of three women party members today.

In a social media statement, Massé saluted her party, her “forever family,” and added, “It’s like this role was tailor-made for me. The only thing I ever had to do is be me.”

Massé also shared an inspirational, nonpartisan message about love.

“Our greatest strength is love. Love is a weapon of mass construction. Don’t you ever forget that.”

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.