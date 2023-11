The songwriter behind an incredible list of pop hits is playing Laval, with opener Vérité.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see LP live at Place Bell on Nov. 5

American singer-songwriter LP — who has co-written massive hits for stars including Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Cher and Christina Aguilera — is bringing their own blend of pop and alt-rock to Place Bell in Laval on Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Opening is NYC artist Vérité.

