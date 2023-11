The new three-digit number for suicide prevention and emotional distress is now available across Canada to call and text in English or French, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On July 25, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett joined representatives of Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to announce that a new suicide prevention and emotional distress hotline, 988, would be coming to Canada on Nov. 30.

The federal government is investing $156-million over a three-year period into the implementation and operation of crisis line, which will be handled by CAMH. The new three-digit number is now available across Canada to call and text in English or French 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The crisis line is modelled on the successful Kids Help phone, which was established in 1989. A 988 crisis line was launched in the U.S. one year ago.

Help is also available via a number of other organizations, including Talk Suicide Canada and, locally, Suicide Action Montreal.

This article was originally published on July 25 and updated on Nov. 30, 2023.

