A Murder at the End of the World tops streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s psychological thriller series A Murder at the End of the World, starring Marling alongside Emma Corrin, Harris Dickinson and Clive Owen, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

“‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart. In the new limited series, Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must put to use all of her combined skills to prove it was in fact murder, all against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

In second and third place are The Curse (Paramount+) and BlackBerry (CBC Gem).

