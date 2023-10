McGill, Concordia, UQAM and Bishop’s students will take part in next week’s “blue fall protest.”

Montreal students from the city’s English universities McGill and Concordia, as well as students coming in from Bishop’s in Sherbrooke, are holding a day of action on Monday to protest the Quebec government’s planned tuition hike for out-of-province students. A student group at UQAM is also involved in the event and supports the opposition to the CAQ tuition hike.

Thousands of students are expected to skip school on Oct. 30 to participate in a march that will begin at 1 p.m. in Dorchester Square and proceed to McGill University’s Roddick Gates.

The protest is in response to an announcement made on Oct. 13 that tuition for new English university students from outside Quebec will go up to approximately $17,000 per year, from the current fee of $9,000, as of Sept. 2024. Tuition for international students is due to exceed $20,000.

Last week the McGill and Concordia student unions released a joint statement denouncing the tuition hike, demanding that “the province enact policies that respect post-secondary education as a human right.” To read the full statement, please see the slider below.

Thousands of students to protest Quebec tuition fee hike in Montreal on Oct. 30

