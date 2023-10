Not surprisingly, the Habs place second in both categories.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the most loved — and most hated — NHL team in Canada

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that, somehow, the Toronto Maple Leafs are both the most loved and most hated NHL team in Canada.

The study found that the Leafs are the favourite NHL team of 28% of Canadian hockey fans, followed by the Montreal Canadiens (25%), Vancouver Canucks (10%) and Edmonton Oilers (10%).

The study also found the Leafs to be the least favourite NHL team of 22% of Canadian hockey fans, followed by the Montreal Canadiens (15%) and Ottawa Senators (9%).

It’s worth noting that 1 in 3 hockey fans in Canada (33%) say that they don’t dislike any Canadian hockey team.

