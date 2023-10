It took 10 artists, 2 months of work and 1,200 litres of paint to realize this 21,000 square-foot tribute to Sullivan, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

The largest mural in Montreal was unveiled on Monday, a tribute to Quebec artist Françoise Sullivan on the side of Hyatt Place at the corner of Ste-Catherine and St-Hubert. According to Montreal mural arts organization MU, it took 10 artists, 2 months of work and 1,200 litres of paint to realize this project.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the 21,000 square-foot artwork.

“Françoise Sullivan is one of our great Quebec visual artists. Incidentally, she recently celebrated her 100th birthday! The mural captures the colours and style of this great artist that we are pleased to celebrate.”

