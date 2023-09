The 6 p.m. gathering at Place du Canada is part of a national day of action to urge authorities to search a landfill for the remains of five Indigenous women.

On Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at Place du Canada (René-Levesque & Peel), a protest will take place in Montreal today as part of a Search the Landfill National Day of Action in solidarity with the Indigenous community in Winnipeg. The remains of Morgan Harris, Tanya Nepinak, Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran and Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe are believed to be located at a Winnipeg landfill that has not been properly searched.

Event organizers Iskweu — an initiative of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal engaged in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis — wrote in their press release, “From Winnipeg to Montreal, our struggles for justice are the same.”

“Since it was announced that remains of these women are likely at the Brady Road Landfill, the Winnipeg police and Manitoba government have continuously refused to conduct a search for the women. This is despite offers to support the search from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and demands from the families of these women.”

