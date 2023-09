The Walking Dead spin-off series starring Norman Reedus is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon debuts at #1 in Canada on streaming

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is post-apocalyptic horror drama and The Walking Dead spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon starring Norman Reedus, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.“

In second and third place are The Bear (Disney+) and Dear Child (Netflix).

