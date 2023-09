The annual food festival is happening at Clock Tower Pier in the Old Port throughout Labour Day Weekend.

Taco Fest Montreal is serving 125 varieties of tacos and 21 tequilas from Sept. 2 to 4

Taco Fest Montreal will be taking over Clock Tower Pier in the Old Port from Sept. 2 to 4, and with 125 tacos being sold by 25 vendors, not to mention 21 tequilas, festival organizers are warning that tickets are selling fast.

The festival promises “some of Montreal’s top Mexican restaurants,” with options such as birria tacos from la Toxica, classic al pastor tacos from Miss Tacos, grilled octopus tacos from AriZ5 and “Baja” fried cauliflower tacos from Venice.

Please note that the incredibly popular event is only open to kids and teens under 18 on Sept. 4, and Sept. 2 and 3 are 18+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Fest MTL (@tacofestmtl) Taco Fest Montreal is serving 125 varieties of tacos and 21 tequilas from Sept. 2 to 4

For more on Taco Fest Montreal, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.