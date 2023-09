63% of Canadians, including 78% of Quebecers, believe that it’s time for Canada to reconsider its ties to the British monarchy, now that Charles III is King.

Quebec is the most anti-monarchy province in Canada

One year after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a new study by Léger finds that Quebec is still the most anti-monarchy province in Canada. 63% of Canadians believe that it’s time for Canada to reconsider its ties to the British Monarchy, including 78% of Quebecers, where agreement with the sentiment is highest.

Nationally, this is an increase of 7 points compared with when the question was last asked on March 13 (56%).

Support for the monarchy among the provinces is highest in British Columbia, where a majority (55%) still believe it’s time for Canada to reconsider its ties to the monarchy now that Charles III is king.

The study also found that half of Canadians (51%), including 63% of Quebecers, agree that the monarchy in Canada is outdated and does not have a place in the 21st century.

Quebec is the most anti-monarchy province in Canada

1,526 Canadian residents aged 18 or older were surveyed online using Leger’s LEO online panel from Sept. 8 to 10, 2023.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.