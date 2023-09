The Swedish EV battery giant will built its first megafactory outside of Europe 30 kilometres east of Montreal as part of “the biggest private investment in the recent history of Quebec.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault were in Montreal today to announce a major deal with Swedish EV battery manufacturer Northvolt. The company chose a site in Quebec — near Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville, approximately 30 kilometres east of Montreal — to build its first mega-factory outside of Europe. The provincial and federal governments are investing $2.7-million in the construction of the factory, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the news of this first phase of the Northvolt project in the province, which Legault called “the biggest private investment in the recent history of Quebec.”

“Montreal will host the North American headquarters of Northvolt!

“With the construction of its lithium-ion battery factory, total investments of approximately $7-billion and more than 3,000 jobs will be created in Quebec and the metropolitan region.

“This announcement confirms the central role of Montreal as an economic metropolis. We have the talent, the investments and the desire to make this new headquarters a huge success!”

Montréal accueillera le siège social nord-américain de @northvolt!



Avec la construction de son usine de batteries au lithium-ion, ce sont des investissements totaux d’environ 7 G$ et plus de 3000 emplois qui seront créés au Québec et dans la région métropolitaine.



Cette… pic.twitter.com/Dw6T5K2sE7 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 28, 2023 Northvolt Montreal HQ part of $7B investment, bringing 3,000 jobs to Quebec

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.