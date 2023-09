“95% of the most disinformed Canadians are planning to vote for the CPC or PPC.”

New study finds that 84% of Canadians with strongest belief in disinformation vote Conservative

A new EKOS study on disinformation in Canada has found that Conservative Party voters are the most likely to believe disinformation.

According to the results, 84% of the most disinformed Canadians are planning to vote for the Conservative Party of Canada. That percentage increases to 95% if you include those who plan to vote for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).

From our full poll to be released tomorrow. This relationship is astonishing. Disinformation index asks about 7 factual questions. 95% of most disinformed are voting CPC or PPC . https://t.co/GqBCmPuYf8 — Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) September 27, 2023 New study finds that 84% of Canadians with strongest belief in disinformation vote Conservative

The study asked respondents a series of True or False scale questions and cross-referenced the results based on which party the respondents planned to vote for.

“For this research, we tested four separate indicators of disinformation and we have constructed a disinformation index, a 12-point scale that measures how strongly respondents have bought into three pieces of disinformation and how strongly they reject one piece of correct information:

Canada’s economic growth lags well behind the G7 average;

Vaccine-related deaths are being concealed from the public;

The right to bear arms is guaranteed in Canada’s constitution; and

Climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions”

As explained by EKOS founder Frank Graves in the statement below, respondents received 3 points per statement they rated as completely true (or completely false in the case of greenhouse gases causing climate change), 2 points per statement rated mostly true (or mostly false for the GHGs statement) and 1 point per statement skipped — ie. every statement they didn’t categorize correctly as true or false. Respondents didn’t receive a point for skipping the statement on economic growth.

For this research, we tested four separate indicators of disinformation and we have constructed a disinformation index, a 12-point scale that measures how strongly respondents have bought into three pieces of disinformation and how strongly they reject one piece of correct… — Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) September 27, 2023 New study finds that 84% of Canadians with strongest belief in disinformation vote Conservative

For more on the study, please visit the EKOS website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.