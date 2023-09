Montreal is the most optimistic city in Canada when it comes to the future of our country.

Most Montrealers are optimistic about the future of Canada, but pessimistic about the future of Quebec

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Montrealers (55%) are optimistic about the future of Canada, but pessimistic about the future of Quebec.

Montrealers were those most likely to be optimistic about the future of Canada. Those least likely to show optimism for the country’s future were in Edmonton (32%) and Calgary (34%).

Canadians showing the highest amount of optimism for their province’s future were in Saskatoon (51%) and Vancouver (49%). Those least optimistic were in Toronto 905 (32%) and Toronto 416 (35%).

Overall 41% of Canadians say they are optimistic about the future of their province or Canada.

“In general, Canadians are more pessimistic than optimistic about the future of the country, their province and the next generation, but they are more optimistic than not about their own future.”

"In general, Canadians are more pessimistic than optimistic about the future of the country, their province and the next generation, but they are more optimistic than not about their own future."

Those who identify as lower or poverty class are less likely to say they are optimistic about their own future than other classes.

The Angus Reid Institute and University of Alberta Sociology Department conducted an online survey from April 5-22, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 8,043 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

