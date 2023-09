The higher proportion of renters in this city means Montrealers are more impacted by abusive rent hikes and renovictions, not to mention egregious laws like Bill 31.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Montreal is the only city in Canada where more people rent than own their home. The study found that 51% of Montrealers are renters while 46% are homeowners.

The cities in Canada with the lowest percentage of renters are Regina (16%) and Toronto 905 (21%).

Provincially, 60% of Quebec adults say they own their home, while 37% say they rent. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 of the report here.)

Overall, 65% of Canadians own while 29% rent.

A previous study by Angus Reid found that 52% of Canadian tenants were having a difficult time paying their rent.

Renters are also having a difficult time. Half say affording their rent is tough or very difficult. One-in-three homeowners feel this way about their own mortgage payments.https://t.co/8fCh5d9q5y pic.twitter.com/GHk97QIsv8 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) June 24, 2022

