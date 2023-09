“More than half of Conservatives and 80% of PPC voters disagree.”

Majority of Canadians say university campuses should prohibit racist or sexist speakers

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians (57%) say university campuses should prohibit speakers who promote racist or sexist views.

Provincially, Quebecers (68%) are most likely to agree that universities should not platform speakers who promote offensive views about race or gender. Those least likely to agree are in Saskatchewan (45%) and Alberta (48%).

“Approaching three-quarters of those who voted Liberal (72%), NDP (72%) and Bloc (74%) in the 2021 election believe universities should not platform speakers with offensive views about race or gender. More than half (56%) of Conservatives, and 80% of PPC voters, disagree.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 26-31, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

